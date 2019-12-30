Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $0.52

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Ergo token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00007054 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $126,234.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.01324651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122879 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo was first traded on July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 9,848,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,802,401 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Token Trading

Ergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

