Blue Protocol Trading Down 49.8% Over Last Week (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $151,132.00 and $57.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.02 or 0.06064619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029763 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037107 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001884 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

