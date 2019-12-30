Bela (BELA) Market Cap Hits $87,733.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Bela has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Bela token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Bela has a market capitalization of $87,733.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00582765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009562 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 51,947,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,428,667 tokens. The official website for Bela is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

