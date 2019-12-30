SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Short Interest Update

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the November 28th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Swann raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.81.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.64. 34,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,529. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.14.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The company’s revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

