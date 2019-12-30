B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 134,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

RILY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:RILY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,655. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $676.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 9.45%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

