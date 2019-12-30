R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of R C M Technologies stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,296. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. R C M Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 1.84%. Analysts predict that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of R C M Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

