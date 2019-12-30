Short Interest in Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) Decreases By 10.1%

Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the November 28th total of 74,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quarterhill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Quarterhill by 551.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quarterhill by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quarterhill by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,740,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 61,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Quarterhill by 382.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QTRH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quarterhill will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

