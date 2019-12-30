Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 190.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

QDEL stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,338. Quidel has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

