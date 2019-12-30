QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 230,100 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 211,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. QAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,363,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,484,215.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $203,440.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,317,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,610,682.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $3,468,428. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in QAD by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in QAD by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QAD by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QAD by 11.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QADA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.18. 2,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 1.09. QAD has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

