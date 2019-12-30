Short Interest in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Decreases By 8.3%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,710,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 19,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,747. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.66 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after buying an additional 3,069,809 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,154,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,931 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,440,000 after acquiring an additional 478,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,474,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,409,000 after acquiring an additional 498,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

