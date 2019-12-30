Short Interest in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Rises By 9.4%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

PPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,637,000 after purchasing an additional 341,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 269,454 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 79,004 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $487,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.77. 36,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.