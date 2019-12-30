CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Trading 0.6% Higher

CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $23.70, 784 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

About CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

carsales.com Ltd engages in online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business primarily in Australia. The company operates in five segments: Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; Asia; and Finance and Related Services. The Online Advertising Services segment provides classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services in automotive and non-automotive Websites.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CARSALES COM LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARSALES COM LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.