Analysts Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.53 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.33). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($4.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.22) to ($5.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDGL. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

NASDAQ MDGL traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.15. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $148.18.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

