Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce $362.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.13 million. Euronav reported sales of $191.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $832.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.68 million to $837.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $989.05 million, with estimates ranging from $983.06 million to $995.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.01. Euronav has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $12.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in Euronav by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.