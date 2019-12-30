Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Taylor Morrison Home also reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE TMHC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 67,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,383. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.