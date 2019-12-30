PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDL BioPharma’s earnings. PDL BioPharma posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDL BioPharma.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDLI. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PDL BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of PDLI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. 47,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. PDL BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 6.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

