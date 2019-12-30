Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.45, 132,162 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 227,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDRBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bombardier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays set a $2.30 target price on Bombardier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

