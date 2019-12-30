HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HSS Hire Group PLC (LON:HSS) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.85 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.51), approximately 25,376 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 57,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.60 ($0.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of HSS Hire Group from GBX 34 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $64.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.88.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

