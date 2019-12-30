HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HSS Hire Group PLC (LON:HSS) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.85 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.51), approximately 25,376 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 57,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.60 ($0.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of HSS Hire Group from GBX 34 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $64.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.88.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.