Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Trading Up 1.2%

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29, approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

