SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Stock Price Up 9.5%

SouthGobi Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGQRF)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,322% from the average daily volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking, thermal coal, and other metallurgical deposits in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China.

