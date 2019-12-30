Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, approximately 597 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk-liquid products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Tankers, Tank Containers, Terminals, and Stolt Sea Farm. It transports, stores, and distributes bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.