Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Shares Up 1.6%

Trxade Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRXD) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, 10,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 232% from the average session volume of 3,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Trxade Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.