Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Trading Up 16.7%

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) traded up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 191,331 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 980% from the average session volume of 17,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN)

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

