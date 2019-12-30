BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.78, approximately 2,030 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BRASILAGRO COMP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $271.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.67.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. BRASILAGRO COMP/S had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BRASILAGRO COMP/S stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 205,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.36% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S Company Profile (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

