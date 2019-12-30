Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Shares Down 0.1%

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 179.20 ($2.36), 807,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 338% from the average session volume of 184,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.44 ($2.36).

The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $501.00 million and a P/E ratio of -27.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.26.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

