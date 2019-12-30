Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

December 30, 2019

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.14, 33,812 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 24,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,152,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Company Profile (NYSE:VPV)

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

