Jaywing (LON:JWNG) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Jaywing PLC (LON:JWNG)’s stock price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), approximately 2,701 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Jaywing Company Profile (LON:JWNG)

Jaywing plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing services in the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency Services, and Media & Analysis. It offers marketing agency, data science consultancy, and technology services. The company also provides media planning and buying; data services and consultancy; agency services; search engine optimization; Website design and build; direct marketing; online marketing and media; product development; social communication; and online PR services.

