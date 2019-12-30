Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading Down 15.2%

Bionik Laboratories Corp (OTCMKTS:BNKL) was down 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06, approximately 1,088 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bionik Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, focuses on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The company specializes in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products.

