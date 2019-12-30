SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.65, 9,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 15,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONVY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

