Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Trading 6.1% Higher

Summer Energy Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUME) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, 165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Summer Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Summer Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter.

About Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

