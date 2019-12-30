Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125.60 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.62), approximately 63,879 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 70,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.40 ($1.60).

Several analysts recently commented on HSW shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hostelworld Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

