Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 290,904 Shares

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 290,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,454,520.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 259,077 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,794.23.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,510 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $684,799.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 376,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $1,869,072.87.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 422,896 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $2,093,335.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 228,784 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,329.44.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 429,425 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,117,065.25.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,413 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,735.44.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,500 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $16,940.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 175,184 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $840,883.20.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 241,785 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $1,175,075.10.

PPR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,597. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

