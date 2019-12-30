Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $104.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXSM. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.
NASDAQ AXSM traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $103.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $107.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,935 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 543,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after acquiring an additional 250,498 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 56.1% in the second quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.
