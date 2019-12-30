Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $104.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXSM. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

NASDAQ AXSM traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $103.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $107.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,935 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 543,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after acquiring an additional 250,498 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 56.1% in the second quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

