Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Sell

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ACCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,073. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $905.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,106,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 131.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

