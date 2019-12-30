Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO (NYSE:NIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.15 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.20. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $2.50 price objective on shares of NIO and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.
NYSE NIO traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 419,386,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,253,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. NIO has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
