Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO (NYSE:NIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.15 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.20. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $2.50 price objective on shares of NIO and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

NYSE NIO traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 419,386,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,253,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. NIO has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 32.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 72.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 70.0% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

