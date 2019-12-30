ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) Shares Down 0.2%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.17, 1,486 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

