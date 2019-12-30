Security Matters (ASX:SMX) Trading Down 2.4%

Security Matters Ltd (ASX:SMX) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), 58,419 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 125,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.41 ($0.29).

The firm has a market cap of $39.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.37.

Security Matters Company Profile (ASX:SMX)

Security Matters Limited licenses, owns, and commercializes the technology solutions that provide brand protection and supply chain integrity to businesses. The company licenses, owns, and commercializes the technology to mark virtually various solid, liquid, or gas objects allowing identification, proof of authenticity, brand protection, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance for products in various industries.

