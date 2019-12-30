Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) Shares Down 0.8%

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.16 ($0.82) and last traded at A$1.17 ($0.83), 2,179,715 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 535% from the average session volume of 343,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.18 ($0.84).

The stock has a market cap of $646.90 million and a P/E ratio of -10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 41.65 and a quick ratio of 41.17.

In other news, insider Smith Mark sold 1,063,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.70), for a total transaction of A$1,052,607.60 ($746,530.21). Also, insider Robert (Bob) Hosking 1,332,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th.

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Australia, Brazil, and Peru. The company has a working interest in two off-shore permits in the Browse and Carnavon basins located to the north Western Australian coastline covering a combined area of 15,492 square kilometers; and Ceduna basin covering an area of 17,793 square kilometers in the Great Australian Bight.

