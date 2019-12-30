Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Price Up 25%

Enviro Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:EVTN)’s share price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 15,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 6,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Enviro Technologies, Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

