ZB Tops 1-Day Volume of $216.73 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00191424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.12 or 0.01327782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00123331 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

