ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Trading Up 0.4%

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $38.08, approximately 572 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

