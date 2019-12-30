42-coin (42) 24 Hour Volume Tops $367.00

42-coin (CURRENCY:42) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $790,169.00 and approximately $367.00 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for $18,813.57 or 2.57122017 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000226 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org

Buying and Selling 42-coin

42-coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

