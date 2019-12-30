Nexo Price Up 6.6% This Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Nexo has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Nexo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00001352 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, Allbit and Stocks.Exchange. Nexo has a market capitalization of $55.37 million and $9.34 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00191424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.12 or 0.01327782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00123331 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network, DDEX, Allbit, HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.