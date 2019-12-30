Content Neutrality Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $61,566.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, ABCC, DDEX and UEX. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $61,566.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00191424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.12 or 0.01327782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00123331 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Token Profile

Content Neutrality Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, HADAX, ABCC, IDEX, CoinEx and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

