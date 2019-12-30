Friendz (FDZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC and BitMart. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $44,690.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00191424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.12 or 0.01327782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00123331 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,924,792 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Mercatox, BitMart, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

