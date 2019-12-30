Particl Market Capitalization Achieves $4.85 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $8,903.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00008228 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000964 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000245 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

