Beaxy (BXY) Price Tops $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $5,709.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.50 or 0.06090567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029750 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037133 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

BXY is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,101,509 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

