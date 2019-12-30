Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Trading 7.7% Higher

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, 21,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 83,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $24.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$47.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp will post -0.4285714 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

