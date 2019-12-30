Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,531.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $14,014.00 and approximately $11,531.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00191424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.12 or 0.01327782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00123331 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

