Emercoin (EMC) Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, HitBTC and Crex24. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $7,756.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000450 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,964,208 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Crex24, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Upbit and xBTCe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

